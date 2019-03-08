A 50-year-old homeless has been charged with murder and robbery in the fatal stabbing of another man at the Walnut-Locust Station on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, police said Friday.
Charles Dallas D. Green was arrested Thursday at the Hub of Hope, a service center for the homeless in Suburban Station, an hour and 15 minutes after the 6:45 a.m. stabbing, police said.
Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said the 30-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, and Green were seen in a surveillance video engaged in a “violent confrontation” on the station concourse. Green appeared to be the aggressor, he said.
After being stabbed in the chest, the victim staggered to the street and collapsed. He died an hour later at Hahnemann University Hospital.
Green required treatment for injuries suffered in confrontation, police said.
The attack occurred 15 hours after SEPTA’s 178 police officers went on strike over a contract dispute regarding work rules.
Besides murder and robbery, Green was charged with possession of an instrument of crime. He was ordered jailed without bail at an arraignment Friday morning. A preliminary hearing was set for March 27.
Green has served prison time in the past for robbery, according to court records.