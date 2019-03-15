A woman was critically wounded when she was stabbed in her head, neck, and back at the Broad Street Line’s North Philadelphia station Friday, police said.
The incident occurred in the mezzanine area on the southbound side of the station around 1:28 p.m., authorities said.
According to a SEPTA spokesperson, the woman appeared to stop at the top of the stairwell just before the incident, waiting for a man. The two, who knew each other, then had a conversation before the man pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed the woman multiple times, SEPTA said.
The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, where officials said she was listed in critical condition.
A “person of interest” in the case was taken into custody Friday afternoon near 15th and Market Streets, SEPTA said. Further details weren’t immediately available.
The incident comes a week after a 50-year-old homeless man was charged with murder and robbery in the fatal stabbing of another man at the Walnut-Locust station, also on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.