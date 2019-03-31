A 42-year-old man was shot dead in Pottstown on Saturday night, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
Keith Robinson, 42, was found with several gunshot wounds and seated inside a parked vehicle on York Street around 10:53 p.m., the office said in a statement. Robinson was taken to Pottstown Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, the statement said. Officials did not report an arrest or any potential suspects.