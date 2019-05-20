Four people were killed and at least four others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia. The violence continued Monday, with several more incidents recorded, including a police-involved shooting.
Gunfire erupted across the city during a violent weekend that also included several stabbings. An arrest has been reported in one of the seven shooting incidents. Police on Monday released more details about the weekend shootings, including the identities of those slain.
Officers responding to a call for a shooting victim about 5:05 a.m. Sunday found Michelle Washington on the 3400 block of North 11th Street with bullet wounds to her head and body.
Taken to Temple University Hospital, Washington, of the 4400 block of Marple Street in Holmesburg, died at 5:33 a.m., police said.
Police said no arrest has been made.
Police responding to a call for a shooting found Robert Beverly, 43, shot in the stomach on the 4800 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard around midnight Saturday, police said.
Beverly, of the 4900 block of North 12th Street, was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m.
Police said they were looking for a man in his 20s, but did not provide further details.
Police responding to a call for a shooting and person with a gun about 11:40 p.m. Saturday found Hakiem Nixon, 36, on the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and took him in their patrol car to Temple University Hospital.
Nixon, who lived on that street, was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m. Sunday.
No arrest has been made, police said.
Jerome Brunson was shot in a leg and the abdomen on the 700 block of Green Street, near the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, about 8:15 p.m. Friday and then made his way to the 600 block of North Seventh Street, police said.
Brunson, 31, of the 1200 block of West Oxford Street, was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he died at 8:43 p.m., police said.
No arrests have been made, police said.
Police said the men, both 25 years old, were shot about 11:53 p.m. Sunday on the 5300 block of North Carlisle Street.
One victim had been shot in the abdomen and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, police said.
Police said the first shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday in a home on the 2100 block of Dickinson Street in Point Breeze. The victim, a 43-year-woman, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was reported to be in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Police later arrested a suspect near 20th and Reed Streets, a few blocks away. No charges have been announced.
Later, about 6:15 a.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder on the 1200 block of South Ringgold Street in South Philadelphia’s King Village neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian, where he was reported in stable condition.
The violence continued Monday with several incidents, including an officer-involved shooting.
A teenager was stabbed in the 1200 block of Unruh Avenue, Castor Gardens, at 3:36 Monday afternoon. The 16-year-old was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children with a stomach wound, police said. His condition was not immediately known. Officials said they had a suspect in custody.
In Mayfair around 6 p.m., a double shooting happened on the 7000 block of Charles Street, Mayfair, police said. A 52-year-old woman was hit in the upper back while the other victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the left arm.
About 40 minutes later in Kensington, a 57-year-old man was shot four times about 6:40 p.m. while on the 2500 block of North Front Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.
A 12-year-old boy was grazed in the chest outside his home in Kensington on the 600 block of East Clementine Street, Kensington, about 8:35 p.m. Monday, police said. The boy’s parents took him to St. Christopher’s, and he was in stable condition late Monday night. Motives were not yet known, but police said it may have been stray gunfire.
Near 9 p.m., in Kensington, there was a police-involved shooting at the 3400 block of G Street, police said. A plainclothes officer shot a person, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed but was taken to Temple University Hospital. No other details were immediately released.
Staff writer Cassie Owens contributed to this article.