An 18-year-old who was fatally shot in North Philadelphia Thursday night has become the third teenager to be killed by gunfire in Philadelphia in a week.
Police said Tymir Miller was shot multiple times about 10:20 p.m. on the 400 block of West Huntingdon Street in the city’s Fairhill section.
Miller, who lived a few blocks away on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street, died a short time later at Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus.
Police said at least two gunmen fired two dozen rounds in the shooting. A woman sitting in car nearby escaped injury when bullets slammed into her vehicle.
Investigators have not disclosed if they had established a possible motive in the slaying.
The two other shootings that claimed the lives of teenagers took place two days and blocks apart in Southwest Philadelphia, where police from the 12th and 18th Districts held an emergency community meeting Thursday night to address the violence.
The first of those two shootings occurred Feb. 15, when 17-year-old Tauhid Collins was shot in the neck, back, and lower torso on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace. He died early Saturday at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Sunday night, after a vigil for Collins had ended nearby, officers responding to a call found Raysonna Williams, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and the right side of his head on the 6000 block of Angora Terrace, police said. He died a short time later at Penn Presbyterian.
Police have not said if they suspect the two shootings were connected given their proximity. No arrests have been reported.