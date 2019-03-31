The 20-year-old son of a high-ranking Philadelphia police official was shot dead in FDR Park Saturday night after attending a Phillies game, according to Commissioner Richard Ross.
Nicholas Flacco, son of Chief Inspector Christopher Flacco, an Internal Affairs commander, was with a group of friends in the park after the game when a man approached the group around 10 p.m. and fired a shot into the air and the ground, Ross said.
Ross said there had been some type of argument among women in the group, but that the shooter “had nothing to do with any of that,” and that no one in the group had any idea who he was.
After the man fired the first set of shots, Ross said, he left but came back, firing a shot that hit and ultimately killed Flacco. Ross said it was not clear why the man approached the group in the first place, and that there was no indication he had sought to commit a robbery.
Ross said Flacco was a student at Pennsylvania State University who had returned to the city to celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday. He called the killing “a tragedy that hits home.”
“We are deeply frustrated by all [homicides],” Ross said. “So many young lives that are taken needlessly.”
The commissioner said investigators believe the shooter had been wearing a hoodie and drove from the scene in a Honda Accord.
The city had recorded 76 homicides through Saturday, according to police statistics, the most through that date since 2012.
In a statement, John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and said that the union was offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The city also routinely offers a $20,000 reward to people who provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction in homicide cases.