A 24-year-old South Jersey woman has been charged with murder after child remains were discovered early Saturday morning in her yard, a day after she reported her son missing, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Nakira Griner, of Bridgeton, has been charged with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, desecration of human remains, and tampering with evidence, the prosecutor’s office announced Saturday.
Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Griner told police that her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr., had been abducted, launching a search effort. Child remains were found in her yard about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Griner is being held in Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing. An investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.