District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office believes that the judge overseeing Meek Mill’s case has been biased against him, abused her discretion when she sentenced him to prison in 2017 for probation violations, and should be removed from making decisions in the celebrity rapper’s ongoing appeal.
Those assertions, made in a brief Krasner’s office filed Wednesday, mark the first time that the city’s progressive-oriented top prosecutor — who has already said Mill deserves a new trial — has publicly criticized Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley for her handling of Mill’s case. For months, Mill and his legal team have been the ones accusing Brinkley of ethical improprieties and seeking to have her removed from overseeing future proceedings, accusations Brinkley has consistently denied.
In a 37-page document, signed by Assistant District Attorney Paul George and several others in Krasner’s office, prosecutors said that “a reasonable person would question [Brinkley’s] impartiality" due to the way she has handled Mill’s case, adding: “The public perception of unfairness and bias is exactly what [Brinkley’s] behavior has engendered here.”
In particular, they cited Brinkley’s decision to surreptitiously visit a homeless shelter where she had ordered Mill to serve food. They said she “personally assumed the role of investigator,” then improperly referenced her observations during a subsequent court hearing in which she sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison for probation violations.
Brinkley is barred from responding directly to the allegations due to judicial conduct rules. But her attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said in an interview Wednesday that Brinkley “absolutely” denies being biased against Mill. “She has treated him the same way she has treated her other probationers,” Peruto said.
The brief by prosecutors is unlikely to result in any major new development for Mill, at least in the short-term. Brinkley last year denied his bid for a new trial, saying she did not believe Mill or the District Attorney’s Office had done enough investigation to prove that the evidence used to convict him was faulty.
The matter is pending in Pennsylvania Superior Court. Mill, meanwhile, is free on bail as his appeal efforts continue.