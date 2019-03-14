A man who ran an in-home daycare in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
James Anthony Battista, 70, was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children.
Last June, the Pennsylvania State Police investigated a report that Battista allegedly sexually assaulted a 3-year-old child who went to the now-closed Little Friends Daycare on the 2700 block of Newark Road in Penn Township.
Three other children, ranging from ages 3 to 7, were later identified as victims of alleged sexual assault while attending the daycare. The alleged assaults happened between 2006 and 2009, according to police.
The daycare was later closed, and Battista moved to Delaware County sometime in 2010.
Officials believe there are more victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information can contact the state police’s Avondale Barracks at 610-268-2022.
A preliminary hearing for Battista is scheduled for next week. Officials have scheduled a press conference regarding Battista’s arrest for Friday morning.
This story contains information from the Associated Press.