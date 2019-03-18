A 23-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the driveway of his Logan home.
Police said the man was shot several times just before 2 a.m. Monday in the driveway of his home on the 5300 block of North Sydenham Street.
The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m, according to authorities.
Relatives told TV news outlets that the victim was a recent college graduate.
“It’s hard for the family. And if anybody knows anything I wish someone would step forward and bring these people to justice because he didn’t deserve this,” a man who identified himself as the victim’s uncle told NBC10. “He wasn’t no street guy, he didn’t hang out. He was a good, fun loving guy who worked every day.”
Detectives are investigating the incident. Police have not identified any suspects and did not say whether a motive was known.