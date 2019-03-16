One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting inside an “illegal speakeasy” in Camden early Saturday, according to a Camden County official.
Four people were shot inside the building along the 600 block of Ferry Avenue around 3:15 a.m and were transported to Cooper University Hospital, said Dan Keashen, a county spokesperson. One homicide victim was reported while two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth victim is in critical but stable condition.
Arrests have been made and a suspect is in custody, Keashen said. No further information regarding the suspect or suspects nor the victims was immediately available.
The scene was cleared around 8 a.m.