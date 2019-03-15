How we reported this story

On-the-record interviews include: Josh and Sandra Greenberg; criminal consultant Tom Brennan; former state Attorney General Walter Cohen; former homicide prosecutor Guy D’Andrea; forensic pathologist Cyril H. Wecht; Ellen Greenberg friend Debbie Schwab; Greenberg coworker Amy Schwartz; former Venice Lofts property manager Melissa Ware; former Venice Lofts security guard Phil Hanton; former Philadelphia Homicide Capt. John Ryan; Homicide Sgt. Tim Cooney; Homicide Detective John McNamee; criminal consultant Robert D. Keppel; Gregory McDonald, dean of the School of Health Sciences at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine; and neuropathologist Lucy Rorke-Adams. Other sources agreed to be interviewed if not identified.

Information in the article is also based on the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s investigation report, which includes summaries of information provided by police, Sam Goldberg, and psychiatrist Ellen Berman and photos of the scene; the ME’s autopsy report and toxicology report; and reports by Cyril H. Wecht, Wayne K. Ross, and Henry C. Lee.

Sam Goldberg did not reply to interview requests by phone, email, and through a letter left with the doorman at his apartment. Former Philadelphia Assistant Medical Examiner Marlon Osbourne, forensic pathologist Wayne K. Ross, forensic scientist Henry Lee, and psychiatrist Ellen Berman did not reply to requests for comment. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia Chief Medical Examiner Sam Gulino declined to comment.