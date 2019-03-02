Unless they’re free, these plans aren’t good deals. If a nail flattens your tire, a shop will charge only $20 or so to plug and repair it. Just as you can’t predict when or where you’ll have a flat, you can’t predict which tire will get one, so you’ll have to buy the plan for all four. Thus, you’d be paying $60 or so to protect yourself against having to pay $20 or so for each tire repair you may never need. As with any type of “protection plan” pushed by big-ticket sellers, what you’re really being offered is insurance that is highly profitable for the seller but provides little benefit to the buyer.