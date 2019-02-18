“Vanguard could [tell] shareholders to kick in,” to bail out a temporarily weak fund, Wiener added. “Standard language in their annual reports, Notes to Financial Statements, Part B: ‘Upon the request of Vanguard, the fund may invest up to 0.40 percent of its net assets as capital in Vanguard.’” He notes that Vanguard’s Wellington Fund and Total Stock Market Index, for example, each list about 0.01 percent of next assets -- $5.4 million for Wellington, $37.2 million for Total Stock -- tied up in capital contributions to the parent company. The language allows the company to shift 40 times more, for example, in a crisis.