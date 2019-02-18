Beyond the performances, I’ve Gotta Be Me benefits from Davis’ talk-show interviews, which date from an era in which talk-show guests could do more than offer a prepackaged anecdote and set up a clip. In those forums, he sometimes addressed racial issues less jovially than he did in the Rat Pack’s act. And so we see him telling David Letterman about having appeared in blackface as a child, discussing with Dinah Shore the days when black performers in Las Vegas couldn’t live in the hotel, “couldn’t play in the casino, couldn’t go in to have a sandwich after the show,” and talking to an agog David Frost about his father’s disapproval of his son’s daring to perform impressions of white stars like Humphrey Bogart and Jimmy Cagney.