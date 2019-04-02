Sungard Availability Services, the Wayne-based disaster-recovery and data-infrastructure company that kept Wall Street and major industries’ computers running during the 9/11 attacks, hurricanes and other disasters, plans to file for bankruptcy reorganization in New York. The private-equity buyout firms that have controlled the company for 14 years will give up control to the hedge funds that have financed its mounting debts.
The company, which employs 2,500, including 160 at its Philadelphia backup centers and 260 at its Wayne headquarters, expects to detail its plans in public statements Tuesday, and hopes to be in and out of bankruptcy with the approval of its creditors later this month.
Sungard’s old model was of “shared infrastructure,” including well-protected back offices where information technology people from stricken companies set up alternative operations when their main systems were down. Sungard has struggled with competition from cheaper and cloud-based rivals, including Amazon Web Services.
Andrew Stern, Sungard’s chief executive, who joined the firm nine years ago, said Monday that the company, investors and creditors had spent four months negotiating the deal. He expected that the creditors-turned-owners will install a new board, which will decide on who will run the reorganized company.
“The company emerges far stronger” from bankruptcy, Stern added. “It will be capitalized appropriately. There will be no impact on customers, moving forward. The creditors understand they don’t want to drag anything on that would damage the business.
“There’s no question the shift to cloud is part of what’s challenged us,” Stern said. But even before the cloud, by the late 2000s, “the approach the company had taken to disaster recovery really hadn’t changed in 20 years -- and the world had moved on. ... We had been slow in recognizing the business had to change.”
Stern says Sungard has been adapting to the new market: “Forty percent of our revenue comes from new services that didn’t exist eight years ago.” Sungard initially tried to meet rival remote-server “cloud”-based systems with its own “private-cloud” solutions. But its large corporate clients by 2016 were migrating to the large, secure cloud systems maintained by Amazon, Microsoft and other giant companies, Stern added. “We suddenly found ourselves competing with much bigger environments at much greater scale.”
Sungard couldn’t beat them, so it signed up as one of 130 Amazon-audited managed service partners, recruiting and customizing Amazon Web Services for corporate disaster-recovery customers, including, most recently, government agencies in England. “But that change has taken time,” Stern added.
Sungard’s debt totals about $1.25 billion. That’s more than the company’s expected sales of just over $1 billion this year, down from $1.4 billion in 2015, when the company was separated from other businesses of the former SunGard Data Systems and turned into an independent firm.
The reorganization plan, if approved by creditors, would reduce that debt to about $400 million, and provide $100 million in bankruptcy financing that would convert into expansion capital if the reorganization is concluded quickly, as the company plans.
In return for writing off two-thirds of the company’s debt, hedge fund creditors including Blackstone Group’s LP’s GSO debt investment unit, Angelo Gordon & Co., Carlisle Group, and Contrarian Capital Management -- firms that specialize in turnarounds and liquidations, sometimes dubbed “vulture capitalists” -- will take control of Sungard.
They will replace a group of buyout investors including Bain Capital LLC, Blackstone Group LP’s buyout arm (another branch of the same Blackstone is a creditor), KKR & Co. LP, Providence Equity Partners Inc., Silver Lake, and TPG Capital LP (Texas Pacific Group).
These buyout firms had controlled Sungard since buying the formerly publicly traded company for $11.4 billion in 2005 -- a period when Sungard failed to keep up fast-changing developments in the disaster-recovery and data-storage business.
The buyout artists won’t go away broke: The company has sold its financial technology, college systems, and other units in recent years, raising more than $6 billion in equity and paying down at least $4 billion in debt.
Sungard descends from Sun Information Systems, founded in the 1970s as a backup for early data systems at oil and chemical plants run by the former Philadelphia-based Sun Oil Co. In the 1980s, founder Jack Ryan diversified the company, offering backup services to the city’s then-thriving banks as they computerized deposit, loan and investment records.
By the late 1990s an independent, publicly traded Sungard Data Systems was worth more than Sun Oil’s parent company, Sunoco, and was using its profits to buy dozens of financial, government and college software services across Europe and Asia as well as North America.
Sometimes Sungard acquired competing systems in the same market sector and let them continue competing for a time. In the late 1990s then-chief executive Cristobal Conde began combining Sungard products into large groups focusing on recovery (Availability), financial, government, education and other major sectors.
The Inquirer asked Conde in 1999 why Sungard didn’t roll out its own trading services, selling directly to investors and traders, and eliminating the expense of the middlemen. Conde said the company was equipped to run its own networks, but didn’t want to compete with its big financial clients. The company missed out on much of the profit financial tech firms earned by developing proprietary trading markets in the 2000s.
The 2005 acquisition of Sungard by the buyout firms was one of the biggest deals of its kind before the 2008 financial crisis temporarily froze tech buyout financing. The buyers at first talked about boosting Sungard sales in part by pitching its services to other companies they own, managers said at the time. Three years later, sales peaked at over $5 billion and employment topped 20,000.
But with its owners mostly concerned with pulling cash out of Sungard, the company lost what Sungard’s leaders admitted were a “tsunami” of corporate customer cancellations as the disaster-recovery market changed, and Sungard didn’t keep up. Conde stepped down to focus on his tech investments in 2011. Also in 2011, Sungard sold its main college business to Virginia-based Ellucian for $1.8 billion.
In 2014 Sungard Data split in two. The next year the larger piece, Wayne-based SunGard Data Systems Inc., with sales of $2.8 billion and offices in South Jersey as well as the western Main Line, was sold for $5.1 billion (plus $4 billion in debts the buyer assumed) to Jacksonville, Fla.-based Fidelity Information Services (FIS).