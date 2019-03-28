Can things get any worse? Of course they can. In Washington, not only do we have a climate skeptic in the White House naming fossil-fuel lobbyists to key environmental posts, but a Congress that — like Harrisburg — is locked into two more years of delaying climate action. This week in the U.S. Senate, GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brought up the Green New Deal — a broad blueprint that aims for the U.S. to meet those 2030 climate goals — not so much to seriously debate it but to mock it. Ignoring the rising flood waters in the Republican-dominated American Heartland, McConnell & Co. believe that branding the GND as “socialism” will terrify Fox News viewers off their couches and into the voting booth — assuming the road to their polling place isn’t washed out.