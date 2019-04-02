The shame of this is that there are many good reasons to admire Joe Biden. First and foremost is his perseverance and ability to overcome life blows — an auto accident that killed his first wife and their baby daughter, the agonizing death of his adult son Beau ― that would have laid most of us low. And while persevering, Biden also showed an ability to grow on the job. To cite just one example, his leadership on gay marriage — coming from a man born into a world where homosexuality had still been taboo — cannot be forgotten.