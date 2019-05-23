Inslee, the fairly popular governor of his tech-booming Pacific Northwest state since 2013 and a former congressman, has the resume and the gravitas that a presidential candidate would die for — back in the 20th Century, when governing a mid-sized state propelled Democrats like Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton to the White House. In the 21st Century, Inslee’s biggest seeming deficit — lack of charisma, or star power — is exactly the thing that many Democrats are demanding to be considered as a serious challenger on a debate stage with President Trump. And so for now Inslee’s campaign is struggling for oxygen in a Milky Way of not-well-known and not-very-dynamic white dudes.