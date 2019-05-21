This week, I was struck by something the writer Sarah Jaffe published at the height of the #MeToo conversation, about the need to define all of the issues facing American women as more than their component parts. “By naming patriarchy,” she wrote, “I hope that we can begin to understand the way the threads of power and dominance leak into every corner of our lives. Then we can see that violations are not purely or even mostly about sex, but instead reinforce a structure that offers power to a few by pretending to offer rewards to many. Patriarchy spreads the lie that there are rules we can follow that will keep us safe—that if we wear the right clothes, say no loudly enough, walk away, don’t laugh at men, work hard, no harm will come to us.”