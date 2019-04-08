TAMPA, Fla. — Arike Ogunbowale, the MVP of last year’s championship run at Notre Dame, had a chance to tie the game with just seconds left.
The shot left her hands, bounced on the back of the rim, and up again, and then out. The Fighting Irish’s repeat bid was over.
Baylor beat Notre Dame, 82-81, in Tampa on Sunday to capture its third NCAA women’s basketball championship in school history. Chloe Jackson had a team-high 26 points, and Kalani Brown added 20.
Ogunbowale led all scorers with 31 points.
More to come.