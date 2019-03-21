If you want to watch some postseason college hoops in person, you’re in luck. Penn and Villanova’s women’s teams have punched tickets to the WNIT, and will host Old Dominion and American, respectively, Friday evening. Drexel is also in the tournament, and will play at Harvard on Friday.
Here’s a preview of the three local teams’ games:
Friday, 7 p.m. at Finneran Pavilion; live streaming at villanova.com
Villanova coach Harry Peretta described Old Dominion (21-10, 10-6 Conference USA) as “very equipped, they are very athletic, they get to the foul line a lot — they cause a lot of fouls and they’re just very quick.”
The Wildcats (18-12, 9-9 Big East) will be without one of their starting guards, Kelly Jekot, who injured her knee during their Big East tournament quarterfinal loss to Georgetown. Villanova finished fifth in the Big East and was the conference leader in assist-to-turnover ratio. They ranked second in the Big East in 3-point field goals made.
Old Dominion head coach Nikki McCray-Penson, in her second season in charge of one of women’s basketball’s old powers, resurrected the team from eight wins in 2017-18 to 21 wins this season.
“It’s night and day from last year,” said McCray-Peonson, who was a three-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist as a player. “We’ve been on the road and we’ve won on the road. We’re a team that knows that we can win on the road when we have to. So hopefully that experience will give us the confidence to go in there and win.”
McCray-Penson describes last season’s shortcomes as the program building a culture. This season was about being rooted together.
Before taking over ODU, McCray-Penson was an assistant to Dawn Staley at South Carolina. McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, and has been in remission for five years. In the midst of rebuilding the Monarchs, she lost her mother and grandfather last year.
“You just have to fight," McCray-Penson said. “You have to count your blessings and be thankful.”
Friday, 7 p.m. at the Palestra; live streaming at facebook.com/pennathletics
The Quakers (23-6, 12-2 Ivy League) came up short of an at-large bid after losing the Ivy League tournament final to Princeton. They have an excellent opportunity at home against an American squad (22-10, 16-2 Patriot League) that ranks No. 71 in the RPI. Penn is No. 57. The Eagles were 3-2 during the month of March; Penn was 5-1.
Similarly to the Quakers, the Eagles got an automatic WNIT bid after losing the Patriot League tournament championship game last week.
“They’re just very well coached," Penn coach Mike McLaughlin said. “They’re talented, they are going to shoot the three, they are extremely disciplined … Whoever can control the tempo will have the best opportunity.”
As McLaughlin said, the Eagles shoot from downtown extremely well. They ranked second in the Patriot League this season behind conference champion Bucknell in three-pointers made. Penn led the Ivy League in perimeter defense, and has a strong post combo in Eleah Parker and Princess Aghayere.
Friday, 7 p.m. at Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; live streaming at ESPN+
Dillon’s message to her players was simple: “Here you have a chance to show you are a little better than we finished last week. That’s exactly what we’re expecting."
Drexel (24-8, 14-4 CAA) is ranked number one in the country in scoring defense and number one in the CAA in perimeter defense. They also led the CAA in assists per game. Earlier this season, Drexel had a 14 game road winning streak.
Harvard (16-12, 9-5 Ivy League) finished third behind Penn in the Ivy standings. Dynamic guard Katie Benzan leads the Crimson, averaging 14 points and 4 assists a game. The Crimson move the ball extremely well, and led the Ivy League in assists per game this season.
Last month, it was believed Drexel and Penn had shots at receiving at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. Though things didn’t go as planned, Drexel coach Denise Dillon is happy that her team’s anxiety is in the past, and they can go out and play.
“It’s always tough with the mid-major programs," Dillon said. “You have to rely so much on your entire schedule, and looking back at some of the non-conference games, we really couldn’t afford any losses. We would have had to go straight through winning them, and then you can handle a couple [losses] in-conference.”
Since Drexel’s core will return next season, Dillon wants a more aggressive non-conference schedule. If her team is in position for an at-large bid next March, they will have a stronger body of work to show the NCAA selection committee.
Coincidentally, these teams met in the 2013 WNIT. Drexel won that game, 82-72.