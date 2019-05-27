It was quite a day for Matt Moore, competing in his backyard, setting a school record and, oh yes, winning a national championship.
Moore contributed four goals and one assist as Virginia beat defending champion Yale, 13-9, in Monday’s Division-I lacrosse title game before 31,528 at Lincoln Financial Field.
It is the sixth title for Virginia, the first since 2011.
A sophomore from Garnet Valley, Moore set the Virginia single-season scoring record with 89 points, besting the old mark of 86 by Doug Knight which had stood since 1996.
Yale, which led 10-2 after the first quarter of its 21-17 semifinal win over Penn State, didn’t enjoy similar success in Monday’s opening 15 minutes.
Virginia (17-3), a notorious slow starter, led 2-1 after one quarter, with both goals coming from Moore.
That was not a good omen for Yale (15-4) because the first quarter has been the Bulldogs’ best. Entering the game the Bulldogs scored 79 first-quarter goals, their most of any quarter.
The Cavaliers would extend the lead to 6-2 at halftime.
Yale entered the game averaging 9.9 goals in the first half, so the quick start was stymied by Virginia’s defense and the performance of goaltender Alex Rode, who made several spectacular saves. Rode continued his stellar play in the final two quarters as well and was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.
Yale made things interesting by scoring the first two goals of the third quarter to cut Virginia’s lead to 6-4.
At that point, Virginia went into overdrive, scoring the next five goals. The fifth came from Moore unassisted, increasing the lead to 11-4 with 6:23 left in the third quarter.
At that point, the Cavaliers were in full control.
Several players with local roots contributed to Virginia’s win: Dox Aitken (Haverford School) had two goals. Jeff Conner (Strath Haven) had one assist and two ground balls; Dave Smith (Shawnee) added a ground ball and Justin Schwenk (Spring-Ford) took several faceoffs.
Of little consolation to Yale is that the Bulldogs set an NCAA tournament record with 68 goals during their four games.