Virginia got to within 11-10 when junior Dox Aitken scored his second goal in a 46-second span with 7 minutes and 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was the third goal of the game and 42nd of the season for Aitken, a product of the Haverford School who is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, which honors the top male and female college lacrosse players.