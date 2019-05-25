They were down for most of the game, against a team that had owned them recently, but Virginia somehow fought its way into the NCAA men’s lacrosse championship game.
Ian Laviano’s shot from in front of the goal on an assist from Matt Moore with 3 minutes and 9 seconds left in the second overtime, gave Virginia a 13-12 double-OT victory over Duke in Saturday’s first NCAA Division I semifinal at Lincoln Financial Field.
Virginia (16-3) will face the winner of the second semifinal between Penn State and Yale in Monday’s 1 p.m. championship game at the Linc.
The Cavaliers, who trailed by as many as four goals in the third quarter and three in the fourth quarter, will be making their 10th title game appearance. Virginia is 5-4 in championship games.
Moore, a sophomore from Garnet Valley who ended with two goals and two assists, ran behind the net and found an open Laviano in front, who deposited his fourth goal of the game and 50th of the year and the Virginia sideline erupted.
“That is something me and Matt have connected on before,” Laviano said about the game-winner. “Incredible look by Matt and I had the easiest part, putting in the back of the net.”
Virginia is now 5-0 in overtime games this year. The Cavs snapped an 11-game losing streak against their Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke.
The Blue Devils finished their season 13-5.
Virginia got to within 11-10 when junior Dox Aitken scored his second goal in a 46-second span with 7 minutes and 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was the third goal of the game and 42nd of the season for Aitken, a product of the Haverford School who is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, which honors the top male and female college lacrosse players.
Duke then took a 12-10 lead as Kevin Quigley scored just as the shot clock was expiring on a shot from eight-yards out with 1:56 left.
Virginia then made it 12-11 with a goal by Michael Kraus off an assist from Mikey Herring with 45.9 seconds left.
After earning possession on a faceoff violation, the Cavaliers tied the score with 14.4 seconds remaining in regulation on Laviano’s goal on an assist from Moore.
Kraus almost scored the game-winner in regulation but shot wide with eight seconds left.
He also shot wide from close range with seconds left in the first overtime.
Virginia goalkeeper Alex Rode made 19 saves, matching his season high.