MINNEAPOLIS – De’Andre Hunter found his shooting stroke Monday night at critical times for Virginia in the dramatic final of the NCAA Tournament, and found a way to boost the Cavaliers to the top of the college basketball world for the first time.
Hunter sank the tying three-point basket to force overtime and another three-ball in overtime helped carry Virginia to the national championship with an 85-77 victory over Texas Tech before a crowd of 72,062 at an electric U.S. Bank Stadium.
Hunter, a redshirt sophomore from Friends’ Central School, got the better of his duel with Jarrett Culver, the Red Raiders’ top player and like Hunter, a likely lottery pick in the NBA Draft. He scored 27 points, going 4 of 5 from three-point range, and pulled down nine rebounds.
Culver had his second poor shooting night of Final Four weekend, hitting only 5 of 22 shots and scoring 15 points for the Red Raiders (31-7).
Two of the nation’s most relentless defenses showed clutch offense throughout the second half.
Culver, who missed his first eight shots, hit a spinning left-handed layup to put the Red Raiders in front, 66-65, with 35.1 seconds to play. After a Ty Jerome miss, Norense Odiase was fouled on the rebound and sank both ends of a one-and-one to make it a three-point game with 22.5 seconds left.
Hunter then tied the game with a three-pointer from the right corner at the 12.9-second mark and Tech missed its final two shots, forcing overtime.
The Red Raiders took a 73-70 lead on five straight points by Matt Mooney, a three-pointer and a tough shot between three defenders in the paint. But they scored just two points the rest of the way and, after Kyle Guy sank two free throws, Hunter drained a three from the right corner to give Virginia (35-3) the lead for good at 75-73 with 2:09 to play.
Jerome and Guy then sank two free throws apiece to put the Cavaliers up by six and the celebration among the Virginia fans began. The Cavaliers went 12 of 12 from the line in overtime.
Guy added 24 points and Jerome 16 for Virginia. Brandone Francis led Texas Tech with 17.
Leading, 32-29, at halftime, the Cavaliers scored the first six points of the second half sparked by Guy’s three-pointer. The Red Raiders used back-to-back threes by Kyler Edwards and Francis to trim the deficit to four, but Hunter and Guy each connected from long distance to enable Virginia to match its largest lead at 10, 53-43, with 10:24 to play.
Virginia lost a chance to add to its advantage when Hunter lost the ball, leading to a layup by Davide Moretti.
With the Cavaliers leading, 57-51, Guy broke out of a double team, a situation that could have resulted in a held-ball call with the arrow going Texas Tech’s way. He missed a three-point attempt but Hunter grabbed the rebound and hit the follow to make it 59-51.
But the Red Raiders scored on their next three possessions – a jumper from inside the arc by Edwards, Mooney’s first three-point basket of the game and Odiase’s conventional three-point play -- for eight straight points and a 59-all tie with 3:28 to play.
An entertaining first half saw Virginia holds Texas Tech without a field goal for the first 7:19 en route to a 17-7 lead before the Red Raiders went on an 18-4 run to gain a four-point advantage. But Jerome’s three-point basket off a Hunter feed with 2 seconds left gave the Cavaliers a 32-29 lead at the break.