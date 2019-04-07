MINNEAPOLIS – Just when it looked as if Auburn was going to complete a miracle comeback in the semifinals of the Final Four, a foul call with less than a second to go decided the game in Virginia’s favor Saturday night.
The Cavaliers’ Kyle Guy was fouled by Auburn’s Samir Doughty on a three-point try in the left corner with 0.6 seconds to play and made all three free throws to give Virginia an unlikely 63-62 victory over the Tigers at U.S. Bank Arena.
The Cavaliers (34-3) advanced to Monday night’s championship game against the winner of Saturday night’s second semifinal between Michigan State and Texas Tech.
The Tigers (30-10), the lowest remaining seed in the tournament at No. 5, trailed 57-47 with 5 minutes, 22 seconds to play before going on a 14-0 run to take a 61-57 lead. Anfernee McLemore made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 17.6 seconds to play to end the rally.
Guy ended a scoreless run of 5:15 for Virginia with a three-point basket with 7.5 seconds to play to trim the deficit to one, breaking a run of five straight missed shots by his team. Jared Harper then made the first of a 1-and-1 but missed the second attempt with 7.4 seconds left, giving Virginia one last chance.
Auburn took the two fouls it had to give, leaving 1.5 seconds for the Cavaliers. Guy got the ball in the corner guarded by Doughty – a former star at Math, Civics and Science Charter School – and went up for the shot that went off the rim.
Before the Tigers could celebrate, however, official James Breeding, a fixture in Big East games, called the foul on Doughty. Guy made the first two free throws and, after an Auburn timeout, calmly returned to the line and sank the third.
A long inbounds pass to Bryce Brown resulted in a desperation shot that had no chance, as the fans in the Auburn section loudly booed the final result.
Guy finished with 15 for the Cavaliers, who were led by Ty Jerome with 21 and former Friends Central star De’Andre Hunter with 14. Doughty led Auburn with 13 points.
The Auburn comeback was fueled by Brown, the Tigers’ leading scorer (16.0 points per game) who had been scoreless for the first 15 ½ minutes of the second half. Brown scored nine points on three three-pointers during the 14-0 run.
The Tigers, the most prolific three-point shooting team in the nation, sank only 9 of 31 from beyond the arc. Brown finished with 12 points.
The most prolific three-point shooting team in the nation, the Tigers made just one of his first 11 attempts from beyond the arc. But two deep makes in the final 6 ½ minutes, by Doughty and McLemore, helped carry Auburn into a 31-28 lead at the half.
Doughty and McLemore scored seven points apiece in the opening 20 minutes. Jerome led all scorers with 13.
The Tigers began the second half missing their first eight shots and going scoreless for the opening 5:45. Virginia scored the first eight points of the period, four of them by Hunter, to go from a three-point deficit to a five-point lead at 36-31.
However, Auburn made its next two shots, Harper’s three-point basket and Doughty’s layup, to tie the game. Virginia held a one-point lead at the 9:49 mark but back-to-back three-balls by Kihei Clark and Jerome gave the Cavaliers their largest lead of the game at seven, 50-43, with 8:52 to play.
The Tigers answered with a free throw and Harper’s three-pointer, but the Cavaliers then ran off the next seven points, and a scoop in the lane by Hunter and a trey by Jerome grew the margin to 10, 57-47, with 5:22 remaining.