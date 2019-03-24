Getting the current team to the second weekend and the Sweet 16 round would have been a great accomplishment, and would have made an argument that it was the best coaching job of Wright’s career. The Wildcats were caught with a short roster when their 2018 Final Four spree cost them Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman in the NBA draft, along with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. They scrambled to fill those spots, struggled early in the season, and hit another serious slump just before the Big East Tournament. Before losing to Purdue on Saturday night, they had won four in a row and, for long stretches, were playing their best basketball at exactly the right time.