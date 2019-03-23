St. Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said it best after the game when pointing out Villanova’s experience: “They played six games in the NCAA Tournament last year. They know what the tournament is like, knowing what it feels like to play under a one-and-done pressure situation.” Wright reiterated how proud he is of his team’s ability to grind it out in close games. … Purdue lost four seniors from last year’s team but still finished tied for first in the rugged Big Ten. However, with a 2-2 mark in their last four games, the Boilermakers need to find their groove again.