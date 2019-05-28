Villanova will travel to Ohio State and face the Buckeyes in a 2019 Gavitt Games matchup in November, a source confirmed Tuesday.
The two teams will be meeting for just the fourth time. Their last game took place in 2003, a 67-66 Ohio State win at the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The Buckeyes hold a 2-1 advantage in the series.
Ohio State compiled a 20-15 record last season, including a 1-1 record as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament. The team announced Tuesday that Kaleb Wesson, its top scorer and rebounder during the 2018-19 season, would be returning for his junior year after taking his name out of the NBA Draft.
Villanova finished with a 26-10 record after losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Purdue. The Wildcats bring in a top-five recruiting class to this season’s team.
The Gavitt Games is an annual series of eight contests matching up teams from the Big East and Big Ten conferences. They are named after Big East founder Dave Gavitt.
The Villanova matchup was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.