It wasn’t that long ago when Villanova was riding an 11-game winning streak and was firmly established as a No. 4 seed in most NCAA tournament bracket projections except that of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee itself, which had the Wildcats as the first team out of its midseason bracket reveal of the top 16 on Feb. 9.
However, life on the basketball court has changed for the defending national champions since then -- four losses in their last five games and three in a row -- and their seed has tumbled as a result.
With their important rematch against Big East pacesetter Marquette looming on Wednesday night at Finneran Pavilion, the Wildcats came in Tuesday as a No. 7 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s update.
Lunardi’s latest projection has Villanova playing in the South Regional, with its first game in Jacksonville, Fla., against No. 10 Ohio State, and the winner likely playing No. 2 Tennessee.
Ranked No. 28 Tuesday in the NET, Villanova hits the homestretch of its regular season -- two games left after Marquette -- with a losing record (3-5) in Quadrant 1 games. The Wildcats have two more chances to gain Q1 wins -- against the Golden Eagles (No. 18 in the NET) and March 9 at Seton Hall (No. 62).
The Cats’ worst loss on their team sheet is to Penn, currently with a NET ranking of 118.
Temple (No. 51 in the NET), which played Tuesday night at Memphis in an attempt to get another vital Quadrant 1 win on its resume, came in as the No. 2 team on Lunardi’s first four out. That would mean a play-in game at Dayton against Clemson.
The Owls went into the Memphis game with a 2-5 record in Q1, still hanging on to a road win at South Florida, which is now has a NET of 72. Should the Bulls fall out of the top 75, the Temple win moves to Quadrant 2.