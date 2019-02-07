Changes are coming after a seemingly meaningless shot at the buzzer of Wednesday night’s Villanova-Creighton game affected bettors.
Basically, those who had Villanova got hosed.
Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree hit two free throws with 3.7 seconds left in overtime to ice what should have been a 66-57 Wildcats’ victory. The opening point spread was Villanova -9.
But then Creighton’s Kaleb Joseph raced the ball upcourt and hit a running jumper from 13 feet away for a 66-59 final. Sure looked like Joseph’s shot came after the horn sounded.
“[Referee] Roger Ayers says it’s good,” said CBS Sports Network lead announcer Andrew Catalon, who was as surprised as the rest of us. “That’s an interesting call there at the buzzer.”
Most of the action was on Villanova -- the line grew to 11 in some places -- and Joseph’s basket affected second-half lines and totals as well. The conspiracy theorists were understandably riled up on Twitter.
More salt for the losing bettors is that Joseph shot just 1 for 8 before that last bucket.
It’s been a tough week for Ayers, who also was part of the officiating crew that allowed a similar basket after the buzzer to change the betting outcome of the Iowa State-Oklahoma game on Monday.
Obviously, shots that affect the outcome of the game are reviewed. But those that don’t are not.
But that changes in March.
ESPN gaming writer David Payne Purdum was told by David Worlock, the NCAA’s director of media coordination and statistics, that such baskets during the NCAA Tournament will be reviewed “in the interest of accuracy of score ... and statistics.”
It’s a noble step, particularly considering all of the action March Madness is sure to generate. Still, it feels like we’re at the top of a very slippery slope the more legalized sports betting expands.