Guard Caleb Daniels, the leading scorer for Tulane last season, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will transfer to Villanova for his final two years of eligibility.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Daniels, who will sit out the 2019-20 season under NCAA rules, averaged 16.9 points per game for a Green Wave team that finished 4-27 last season and then parted ways with head coach Mike Dunleavy. He was seventh in the American Athletic Conference in overall scoring and fifth in conference games at 17.5.
Daniels, a New Orleans native, led his team in three-point baskets with 47, shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. He was second in rebounding (5.3 per game) and assists (3.3).
“Although Tulane has a special place in my heart, it is time to close this chapter in my life and move on to the next one,” Daniels said in his Twitter post. “I have decided to further my education and my athletic career at Villanova. I am truly excited to be a part of the Wildcat family and embark upon a new chapter.”