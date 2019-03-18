Villanova’s No. 6 seed in the South Region is the highest the Wildcats have been seeded since 2013. Defending their national championship might be a longshot, but that doesn’t mean there still can’t be some fun over the next couple of weeks.
“This to me is one of the best year’s Jay has had ... losing all those players he lost [to the NBA]," said Ed Cooley, head coach of Big East rival Providence before Villanova won an unprecedented third consecutive conference tournament championship. “They’ll be a tough out for whoever’s going to face them."
Here’s a look at how Villanova has fared in their 13 NCAA Tournament appearances under Jay Wright, which includes two championships, three Final Four runs and first-weekend elimination seven times.
Did you know? Villanova was 6-5 against teams that made this year’s tournament. They beat Florida State and Temple and lost to Michigan and Kansas. The Wildcats split with Marquette and St. John’s and won two of three against Seton Hall.
Minutes played: 45, Randy Foye, 2006, vs. Boston College (W, Sweet 16)
Rebounds: 15, Jason Fraser, 2005, vs. Florida (W, second round)
Assists: 7, Reggie Redding, 2009, vs. UCLA (W, second round)
Steals: 5, Randy Foye, 2006, vs. Monmouth (W, first round)
Blocked shots: 3, seven times, most recent: Omari Spellman, 2018, vs. Kansas (W, Final Four)
Three-pointers made: 6 for 10, Darrun Hilliard, 2015, vs. North Carolina St. (L, second round)
Did you know? The late Howard Porter set the Villanova record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game when he dropped 35 on Penn in the 1971 East Region final.
1 – 2006, 2015, 2017, 2018
2 – 2010, 2014, 2016
3 – 2009
5 – 2005
6 – 2005
9 – 2007, 2011, 2013
12 – 2008
Did you know? Two teams have won the National title as a 6-seed: Jimmy Valvano’s N.C. State Cardiac Kids in 1983, and Danny Manning and Kansas in 1988. The last 6-seed to make it to the Final Four was Michigan in 1992.
1-seed: 11-3 (2018 title)
2-seed: 8-2 (2016 title)
3-seed: 4-1 (2009 Final Four)
5-seed: 2-1
9-seed: 0-3
12-seed: 2-1
Did you know? Villanova is 6-3 in NCAA Tournament games when they have a higher seed than their opponent. Their biggest upset was in 2008 when they were a 12-seed and upset 5th-seeded Clemson behind 21 points from Scottie Reynolds.
Winning the national championship: 2 (2016), 1 (2018)
Losing in Final Four: 3 (2009)
Losing in Elite 8: 1 (2006)
Losing in Sweet 16: 5 (2005), 12 (2008)
Losing in second round: 2 (2010), 2 (2014), 1 (2015), 1 (2017)
Losing in first round: 9 (2007), 9 (2011), 9 (2013)
Did you know? Villanova has won two titles under Jay Wright and lost to the eventual champs five times. Those teams and when they beat Villanova: 2005 North Carolina (Sweet 16), 2006 Florida (Elite 8), 2008 Kansas (Sweet 16), 2009 North Carolina (Final Four), 2014 Connecticut (second round).