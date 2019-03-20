The scorers: Seniors Phil Booth and Eric Paschall have shouldered the scoring load all season for Villanova, combining to average slightly more than 35 points per game. The Wildcats have had a number of players — Collin Gillespie, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels — act as a third scorer over the last month but could use two or all of them to do it in the same game consistently. … Saint Mary’s also has a 1-2 scoring punch in junior guard Jordan Ford (21.3 ppg) and redshirt sophomore forward Malik Fitts (15.3). Counting Tanner Krebs (8.9), the Gaels’ top three scorers all have hit more than 50 three-point baskets and shoot better than 49 percent from the arc.