The Wildcats led by 19 midway through the first half and by 14, 48-34, with 12:46 to play before the Red Storm broke out of their shooting miseries in a big way. After making three of its first 12 shots in the second half, St. John’s made six of eight in a 20-5 run that included two three-point baskets each from Figueroa and Mustapha Heron and took a 54-53 lead with 7:26 to play.