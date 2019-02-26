Even crazier was how Penn’s Kuba Mijakowski did in the Owls, making 4 of 6 threes, scoring 14 points in 20 minutes. How many other times has the Penn junior played at least 20 minutes this season? That would be none. Mijakowski played 12 minutes in Penn’s next game against St. Joe’s, made 1 of 5 shots. Since, he has played a total of 14 minutes in Penn’s eight Ivy League games. He made 1 of 4 shots in the first one at Cornell. He has played five minutes since then, hasn’t taken a shot.