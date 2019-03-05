That leaves one spot — and Fresh Kimble would have grabbed it, except for an injury that cost him 10 games late, right after St. Joe’s had lost four straight. We’ll give it to another Neumann-Goretti grad, Drexel’s Troy Harper, who really fought his way into a central role for the Dragons and led them in scoring at 15.8 after a slow start to the season that included two scoreless outings in limited minutes in the first three games. In CAA play, Harper was up to 17 points a game.