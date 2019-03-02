Villanova’s Phil Booth and Eric Paschall were honored a few nights ago on Senior Night, then went out against Marquette and shot like seniors, and we’re not talking about the ones in their final year of athletic eligibility in college.
However, given the problems they had trying to make shots, combining to go 5-of-27 from the floor and 1-of-11 from three-point territory, Booth and Paschall still gained the admiration of coach Jay Wright for all that they did in the Wildcats’ 67-61 victory over the 10th-ranked Golden Eagles that broke a three-game losing streak.
Booth ended up going 10-for-10 from the line, including four key free throws in the final moments, and dishing out seven assists. Paschall led the defensive effort against Marquette’s sensational Markus Howard, drawing two offensive fouls which helped send the Big East’s top scorer to the bench for almost six minutes in the second half.
“Of course, they’d like to score 20, and it’s not like it would be shocking if they scored 20, it would be normal,” Wright said Friday after the 'Cats (21-8, 12-4 conference) wrapped up preparations for Saturday’s game against Butler (15-13, 6-9) at the Wells Fargo Center.
“They weren’t making their shots but they just kept doing all the little things. It’s something that I will share with players in the future, that story, what really defines a Villanova basketball player. I think those two have defined a Villanova basketball player during their whole career.”
Paschall, whose four points were a season low, said the coaches “have been on me a lot” about not letting offensive struggles affect his defense.
“Even if you don’t make shots, play hard defensively, don’t let that bother you at all,” he said. “I feel like I did a good job of that, stayed with my teammates. I felt like we just did a good job all around, trying to lead these guys. If I have to play defense and take charges and do all those little things, I’ll do them all day.”
The Wildcats’ defense forced 18 Marquette turnovers that led to 22 points and held the Golden Eagles to one point in the last five minutes. The 'Cats also grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.
Offensively, they received a tremendous boost from sophomore forward Jermaine Samuels, who knocked down five three-point baskets and scored a career-high 29 points, which was three more than he had scored in the last 10 games combined.
Butler last played Villanova on Jan. 22, losing 80-72 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Since then, the Bulldogs are 3-5 and at risk of having to play on the first night of the Big East tournament as one of the last four teams in the standings.
“They can really be explosive offensively,” Wright said. “They can really light it up, and then they can be a little inconsistent, similar to us. They’ve got one lineup where they put five guys out there and can just light you up. There’s not a lot you can do, so you fear that.”
Six players hit three-point baskets for Butler in the previous meeting of the two teams, led by Sean McDermott with four. Booth and Paschall have combined for 81 threes in 16 conference games but just 12 in their last four contests.