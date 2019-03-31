However, for the most crucial pieces of information, I would guide you to the regular season SEC games. Kentucky went to Auburn back in January, and beat the Tigers, 82-80 as a +4.5 point underdog. Then Auburn went to Lexington and was SMOKED by the Wildcats, 80-53. And guess what? The Tigers made ONLY eight triples. EIGHT! Anybody still want that bet? I’ll drop the over/under on made threes down to 11.5. Any takers? And in that game, PJ Washington could not be stopped. He had 24 points, 10 boards, and was five of eight from behind the arc.