Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic takes a look at Sunday’s NCAA Tournament games.
LAS VEGAS -- Vic’s gonna roll with Kentucky -4 points over Auburn.
The Tigers WILL NOT make 17 threes and anybody that wants to bet me, I’m ready to TAKE your money. Actually, don’t think the Tigers will even get to 13 treys.
North Carolina had no clue how to guard Auburn, or play defense -- Kentucky DOES! And sadly, Bruce Pearl’s Tigers lost maybe their best player, Chuma Okeke. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Tar Heels, and leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game.
However, for the most crucial pieces of information, I would guide you to the regular season SEC games. Kentucky went to Auburn back in January, and beat the Tigers, 82-80 as a +4.5 point underdog. Then Auburn went to Lexington and was SMOKED by the Wildcats, 80-53. And guess what? The Tigers made ONLY eight triples. EIGHT! Anybody still want that bet? I’ll drop the over/under on made threes down to 11.5. Any takers? And in that game, PJ Washington could not be stopped. He had 24 points, 10 boards, and was five of eight from behind the arc.
One of the few brights spots with my bracket was putting Kentucky in the Final Four. STILL ALIVE BABY! Gimme $55 to win $50 on the Wildcats.
Double V is not gonna open the wallet for the Duke/ Michigan State game because we really don’t know the status of Blue Devil forward Cam Reddish. He is listed as questionable, and is a game-time decision. Didn’t even know about the Reddish injury on Friday night, don’t think anyone did, and it cost me a few bucks when he sat out. Not gonna let that happen again. So, we’ll just sit back and watch,
But if you’re interested in taking a position, lemme throw you some spread stats. If you’re thinking about dropping some cash on the Dookies, you need to know that they have covered only one of the last eight. Tom Izzo’s Spartans are more profitable, covering six of the last eight. Looking big picture, Duke’s overall spread log sits at 18-19, 9-11 on the road and 16-18 as a favorite. State’s overall spread mark is 26-11, 14-7 on the road and 2-2 as an underdog.