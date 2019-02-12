If you had to choose the top individual performance this season by a City 6 player, add Charlie Brown of St. Joe’s against St. Louis as a contender. The Billikens, not exactly a soft defensive bunch, didn’t find a good way to slow Brown on Friday. He ended up 10-for-13 from the field, plus getting to the line to make 6 of 7 free throws, for 28 points, adding nine rebounds and three assists. That’s the kind of stuff you expected to see from Brown this season when he gets in a rhythm. He’s that talented.