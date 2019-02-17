Shizz Alston scored 24 points, including the go-ahead free throw in overtime as Temple edged South Florida, 70-69, in overtime at the Yuengling Center.
Alston’s made free throw helped the Owls avoid disaster, twice. Temple forward J.P. Moorman fouled South Florida David Collins with .9 seconds left in overtime, but Collins missed both free throws, handing Temple the win.
This happened after sophomore forward De’Vondre Perry missed two free throws after the Bulls intentionally fouled him down two points. South Florida guard LaQuincy Rideau made a contested layup to tie the game with 11 seconds left.
Alston, who also tallied seven rebounds and six assists, kept the Owls alive, and made one of two free throws for the final lead.
In regulation, sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis hit a game-tying free throw after a made layup, and got the stop on the other end with a block leading to a Bulls shot-clock violation. Pierre-Louis finished with 14 points.
The win could prove important for the Owls (19-7, 9-4 American Athletic Conference) as they vie for a first-round bye in their conference tournament and an NCAA Tournament bid. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Temple as one of the “Last Four In” heading into the game.
The Owls entered the second half behind, 23-20, against the Bulls (17-8, 7-6).
South Florida guard LaQuincy Rideau led his team with 14 points.
The Owls will host Tulsa next Saturday at noon.