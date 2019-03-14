Temple (23-8, 13-5) entered the American Athletic Conference Tournament as a No. 3 seed and winners of six of its last seven games. The Owls’ first game is Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU, where they’ll take on the winner of No. 6 Wichita State and No. 11 East Carolina. They’ll discover if they’ve actually secured their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016 on Sunday night during the annual NCAA Selection Show, which airs this year on CBS.