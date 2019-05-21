“Gavin White Jr. was totally committed to the success of our student-athletes in every way,” Temple president Richard M. Englert said. “I had the honor of working with Gavin during his Temple career and know he ran a program that had the highest integrity at every level. Much of the success that we have today in our athletics program is built on the dedication Gavin showed during his 30 years of service. We have lost one of the most revered members of the Temple family.”