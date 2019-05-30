Temple’s season opener against Bucknell on Aug. 31 will have a 3 p.m. kickoff, the AAC announced Thursday.
Start times for the first three weeks of the season, and also some prime-time games, have been released. Due to television, many start times aren’t announced well in advance.
That opener against Bucknell at Lincoln Financial Field will be aired by ESPN3.
The Owls, who have a bye in Week 2, will host Maryland on Sept. 14 in a noon game.
The other two Temple start times that were announced both are for Thursday night ESPN games. Temple will visit East Carolina on Oct. 3 and will travel to South Florida on Nov. 7. Both games start at 8 p.m.
The Owls, guided by Geoff Collins, went 8-5 in 2018. Collins then departed for Georgia Tech. The Owls hired former Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who held the job for only three weeks in December before he returned to Miami to take over for Mark Richt, who abruptly retired. Interim Ed Foley coached the Owls in their season-ending Independence Bowl loss to Duke.
In mid-January, Rod Carey was announced as the new head coach.
Sat. Aug. 31 Bucknell, 3 (ESPN3)
Sat. Sept. 14 Maryland, noon (CBS Sports Network)
Sat. Sept. 21 at Buffalo
Sat. Sept. 28 Georgia Tech
Thurs. Oct. 3 at ECU, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Sat. Oct. 12 Memphis
Sat. Oct. 19 at SMU
Sat. Oct. 26 Central Florida
Thurs. Nov. 7 at South Florida, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Sat. Nov. 16 Tulane
Sat. Nov. 23 at Cincinnati
Sat. Nov. 30 UCONN