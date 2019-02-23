Temple earned revenge from two weeks ago and in doing so, kept its NCAA hopes very much alive. With Shizz Alston and Quinton Rose combining for 47 points, Temple defeated Tulsa, 84-73, in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference basketball game at the Liacouras Center.
In winning, Temple not only avenged a 76-58 loss at Tulsa on Feb 9, but the Owls improved to 20-7 and 10-4 in the AAC with four games left in the regular season. It was the ninth 20-win season in coach Fran Dunphy's 13 seasons at Temple.
Tulsa, which played without leading scorer and rebounder DaQuan Jeffries due to injury, is now 16-12 and 6-9.
In that earlier loss at Tulsa, Alston and Rose combined to shoot 6 for 26 in totaling 23 points.
Saturday was a much different story with the two shooting a combined 16 for 32, with Alston scoring 24 and Rose 23. Nate Pierre-Louis added 14 points for the Owls. Tulsa’s Martins Igbanu and Curran Scott each scored a team-high 15 points.
Temple led just 31-20 at halftime but scored 53 points in the second half, shooting 20 of 34 from the field and 6 of 13 from three-point range over the final 20 minutes.
“We started ball-screening the zone, coming off trying to find teammates, that was the biggest adjustment we made,” said Alston, who also had seven assists giving him 389 for his career and tying him for ninth on the all-time Temple list with Jim McLoughlin and Josh Brown. “And Q attacking from the baseline, that also helped.”
Q is Rose, who had some authoritative dunks off the zone.
“They were trying to run us off the three-point line and we used that to our advantage to attack the basket,” said Rose, entered the game a 65.4 percent free throws shooter but hit all 7 of his foul shots on Saturday.
When on their games, Rose and Alston are a difficult duo stop.
“Rose and Shizz are as good as there are in the country in terms of their guards and back court and they kind of took over the game on in the second half,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said.
Leading up to the game, ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi suggested the Owls would have to go 4-1 in their last five games to stay in the realistic NCAA picture. The Owls next game is Tuesday at Memphis.
With Temple holding a 66-59 lead, the Owls put the game away by going on a 12-2 run that ended when Rose’s two free throws that increased the lead to 78-61 with 4 minutes and 23 seconds left.
Unlike the first meeting, Temple this time adapted well to Tulsa’s matchup zone.
“We wanted to push the ball in transition so they couldn’t set up the zone,” Alston said.
Temple played its second straight game without center Ernest Aflakpui, out with a knee injury. Justyn Hamilton, who scored 10 points in just under 21 minutes off the bench, helped to pick up the slack in Aflakpui’s absence.