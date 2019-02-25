Want to know Temple’s chances to make the NCAA basketball tournament? You should ask senior guard Shizz Alston, who is doing everything on the court to make it possible and checking almost daily to see where the Owls stand.
After Saturday’s 84-73 win over visiting Tulsa, a victory that improved the Owls to 20-7 overall and 10-4 in the American Athletic Conference, Alston was asked how much he keeps up with the day-to-day happenings of where the Owls stand.
“A lot,” said Alston, who is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 assists and appears a lock to be a first-team all-AAC and Big 5 selection. “I do it every day. I want to get to the tournament.”
With four games remaining, Alston understands how big Tuesday’s conference matchup at Memphis (17-11, 9-6) can be.
If Temple wins, the Owls will clinch one of the four first-round byes in the AAC tournament, which will, coincidentally, be held in Memphis. The Owls are tied for third place with Central Florida.
“It is a Quadrant 1 opportunity and will help us maybe get off the bubble,” Alston said about playing Memphis.
A Quadrant 1 game consists of playing a team rated from 1 to 30 in the NCAA NET rankings at home, 1-50 on a neutral court, and 1-75 on the road. Through Saturday, Temple’s NET rating was 50 and Memphis’ was 60.
The Owls are 2-5 in Quadrant 1 games, with the wins coming at home against No. 4 Houston and at No. 72 South Florida.
Beating Memphis on the road won’t be easy. On Jan. 24, Temple grabbed an 85-76 home win over the Tigers as five players scored in double figures, led by 6-foot-8 junior Quinton Rose, who had 26 points. Memphis was led by senior guard Jeremiah Martin, who scored 28 points.
“They are playing well, and Jeremiah Martin is coming off a 40-point game,” Alston said. “We will have our work cut out for us, and it should be a good one.”
Alston was referring to Memphis’ game last Wednesday when Martin scored 43 in a win over Tulane. Saturday, Martin had 37 points in an 88-85 victory at Wichita State. He averages 19 points.
Memphis has won four of its last five games.
After Memphis, Temple will host Tulane (4-22, 0-14), visit UConn (13-13, 4-9), and end the regular season by hosting Central Florida (20-6, 10-4).
The Owls still have their work cut out, and you can rest assured that Alston will be following the happenings daily.