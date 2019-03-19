DAYTON, Ohio --The Sports Business Journal has reported that the American Athletic Conference has agreed to a 12-year, $1 billion media rights deal with ESPN.
When contacted by The Inquirer, officials from both the AAC and Temple, which is a member of the conference, declined comment.
The AAC’s current deal extends through the 2019-2020 season and the new one would take place in 2020-21.
According to the report, the annual per-school average will be $6.94 million that each AAC school would receive, about $5 million more than the current deal.
The new deal, according to the report, gives ESPN rights to all of the AAC’s live programming, except for a small package of basketball games on CBS and some Navy football games on CBS Sports Network
The article stated that “the majority of basketball games and about half of the football games will go to ESPN+”, which is an online subscription service.