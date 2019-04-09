After enjoying a successful stint in an all-star game played on Final Four weekend, Temple’s Shizz Alston will compete in the Portsmouth Invitational.
The four-day event for NBA hopefuls will be April 17-20 at Churchland High in Portsmouth, Va.
The event invites 64 college seniors to compete in the 12-game tournament in front of representatives of every NBA team.
On Friday, Alston competed in the Reese’s College All-Star Game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, the site of the Final Four. He scored 14 points in 19 minutes as his West team lost to the East, 110-105. Alston made 4 of 9 three-pointers.
Alston was a first-team all-American Athletic Conference choice this season after leading the league in scoring with a 19.7 average. He also led the AAC in free-throw percentage and set a Temple school record at 9.08 percent. Alston ended his career with at least one three-pointer in a school-record 44 games. He also was second in the AAC in assists, averaging 5.0 per game.
The 6-foot-4 Alston, who is viewed as a combo guard, was the driving force of Temple’s 23-10 team that earned an NCAA Tournament bid, losing, 81-70, in the Owls’ play-in game to Belmont.
Temple has had several players recently compete in Portsmouth, including Obi Enechionyia in 2018, Will Cummings (2016), Quenton DeCosey (2015), Dalton Pepper (2014), Khalif Wyatt (2013), Juan Fernandez (2012), Ramone Moore (2012), and Lavoy Allen (2011).
Alston finished as the No. 13 career scorer at Temple with 1,597 points.