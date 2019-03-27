“I am truly thankful for the opportunity to represent Temple University and my family at the NABC Reese’s College All-Star Game,” said Alston, in a statement released by the school. “This is a great opportunity and I would not be in this position without the help of coach (Fran) Dunphy, coach (Aaron) McKie and the entire staff as well as my father and mother who has been with me every step of the way.”