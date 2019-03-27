Temple’s Shizz Alston, who earned first-team all-conference honors and led the Owls to the NCAA tournament this season, has been selected to compete in the 2019 NABC Reese’s College All-Star Game.
The game, which is comprised of the top 20 senior Division I men’s basketball players, is held in conjunction with Final Four weekend. It will be played on Friday, April 5 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
The 4:30 p.m. ET game will be televise on CBS Sports Network.
The 6-foot-4 Alston led the American Athletic Conference in scoring (19.7 ppg.) and free throw percentage (.908). He was also second in the AAC in assists, averaging 5.0 per game.
“I am truly thankful for the opportunity to represent Temple University and my family at the NABC Reese’s College All-Star Game,” said Alston, in a statement released by the school. “This is a great opportunity and I would not be in this position without the help of coach (Fran) Dunphy, coach (Aaron) McKie and the entire staff as well as my father and mother who has been with me every step of the way.”
Alston, who starred locally at the Haverford School, finished with 1,597 career points, 13th on the all-time Temple list. Alston also hit at least one three-pointer in his last 44 games, a school record.
He helped lead Temple to a 24-10 record. The Owls season ended with an 81-70 loss to Belmont in an NCAA play-in game in Dayton, Ohio.
Alston is the first Temple player to compete in this all-star game since Will Cummings in 2015.