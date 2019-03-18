The scorers: Temple senior guard Shizz Alston leads the American Athletic Conference in scoring, averaging 19.7 points. Alston is shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range, but he is getting to the line more (151) and leads the AAC in free-throw percentage (.907). ... Quinton Rose (16.5 ppg.) is a streaky shooter who has more confidence taking it to the basket. … For Belmont, Dylan Windler, a 6-8 senior, averages 21.4 points, shoots threes well (.430), and is an .846 foul shooter. Senior guard Kevin McClain (16.3 ppg.) is another outside threat, and 6-11 freshman Nick Muszynski is a threat in the low post.